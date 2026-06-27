Universe Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy 100% of Best Praise International Limited, a company that holds five patents in China.

The total purchase price is around $10.75 million.

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the company’s intellectual property in elderly healthcare and related fields.

The transaction has been approved by the company’s board and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions.



Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc. (UPC) soared nearly 288% in after-hours trading on Friday after the company announced it had acquired a portfolio of pharmaceutical patents.

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Details Of The Acquisition

Universe Pharmaceuticals agreed to buy 100% of Best Praise International Limited, a company that holds five patents in China. The total purchase price is around $10.75 million, which will be paid entirely in Class A shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals.

The patents cover areas related to age-related diseases, neurodegenerative conditions, cognitive disorders, cardiovascular applications, antibacterial compounds, and drug delivery technologies.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition is aimed at expanding the company’s intellectual property in elderly healthcare and related fields. Universe Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on traditional Chinese medicine products for the elderly in China, said the deal will help broaden its product pipeline and support long-term growth.

“This acquisition reflects our continued efforts to expand the Company's pharmaceutical capabilities,” said CEO Gang Lai. He added that the move should strengthen the company’s asset base as a Nasdaq-listed company.

The transaction has been approved by the company’s board and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

How Did UPC Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around UPC stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed concern about whether the after-hours gains will hold in the next trading session.

Another user opined that pricing the stock over $25 would be “ridiculously high.”

UPC stock has fallen 22% year to date.

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