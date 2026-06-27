Rocket Lab deployed Synspective’s 10th satellite aboard its Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

The mission, named “Ten Owl Of Ten,” placed the payload into a 552-km low Earth orbit as part of a radar-based imaging constellation.

All 10 satellites in Synspective’s StriX network have now been launched through Rocket Lab, maintaining a 100% client success record.

Synspective has already booked 17 additional launches with Rocket Lab to complete its constellation rollout over the next decade.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) closed up about 5% on Friday after the company successfully launched its 10th satellite for Synspective, a Japan-based Earth observation company. The company said the mission marked its 12th launch of the year in a statement.

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At the time of writing, the RKLB stock was up 1% in after-hours trading.

RKLB Mission Deploys Synspective’s 10th Satellite

The mission, named “Ten Owl Of Ten,” lifted off early on Friday from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, placing a satellite into a 552-km low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also shared a clip of the launch in a post on X.

Synspective’s StriX constellation, which uses synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology for Earth imaging, now includes 10 operational satellites, all deployed aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. The company said the partnership continues to maintain a 100% mission success rate.

RKLB Total Mission Tally Reaches 91

Rocket Lab said it configured a specialized Electron fairing for the mission to accommodate the StriX satellite’s dimensions. The launch takes the company’s total mission count to 91, with Rocket Lab stating it continues to advance Electron’s position as “the world’s most frequently launched small-lift orbital rocket.”

Synspective has booked 17 additional missions with Rocket Lab to complete full constellation deployment by the end of the decade, with the next launch scheduled for early third quarter, according to the company statement.

RKLB’s NASA Missions

Separately, Rocket Lab has been selected by NASA to conduct three Electron rocket launches across two missions: PolSIR and TSIS-2. The PolSIR missions are scheduled no earlier than June 2027, while TSIS-2 is set for early 2027.

RKLB Stock: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB had turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume was ‘normal.’ Over the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged 545%, while its retail watcher base rose 0.8% during the same period.

The RKLB stock has gained nearly 22% year-to-date.

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