Mesh Optical Technologies is a Silicon Valley startup specializing in data center communication chips.

The Federal Trade Commission officially granted early termination for antitrust review on June 25, 2026.

Mesh was launched by a team of former SpaceX engineers.

The transaction marks an aggressive pivot into hardware infrastructure, occurring alongside a larger corporate consolidation wave within Musk’s multi-company portfolio.

Elon Musk has secured regulatory clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire Mesh Optical Technologies Corp., an AI-focused data center infrastructure startup founded by former SpaceX engineers.

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According to official early termination notices published by the FTC, the transaction—listed under transaction number 20261601 with Musk designated as the acquiring party—was granted regulatory approval on June 25, 2026. The approval allows Musk to advance his aggressive push into hardware infrastructure and mergers and acquisitions.

The transaction comes on the heels of a massive wave of capital deployment across Musk's technological empire, following SpaceX's historic initial public offering earlier this month. Financial terms of the acquisition have not yet been disclosed by either party.

SpaceX stock eased about 0.1% on Friday and has lost about 17% this week.

The Strategic Role of Mesh Optical Technologies

Mesh Optical Technologies is an independent startup that designs advanced optical transceivers specifically engineered for artificial intelligence data centers. The company closed a $50 million Series A funding round in February 2026 to scale its high-speed data architecture.

In modern high-performance computing, traditional copper cables suffer from physical limitations in speed, bandwidth, and heat generation. Mesh addresses this critical digital bottleneck by manufacturing optical transceivers, components that convert electrical signals into light. This architectural change allows data to move between computer servers and graphics processing units (GPUs) at near-instantaneous speeds with significantly reduced power consumption.

How Mesh Strengthens SpaceX Operations

The acquisition provides SpaceX with key technical benefits as the newly public aerospace giant expands its next-generation constellation networks. The optical technology perfected by Mesh integrates with SpaceX’s ambitions to deploy orbital AI compute clusters.

The deployment of Mesh technology in orbital environments is a key area of interest for the company. This initiative aligns with the strategy behind SpaceX's recent IPO, which aims to facilitate advanced artificial intelligence computing through a network of up to one million satellites.

SpaceX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter has gained about 15% over the past week on Stocktwits.

One user highlighted that Elon Musk could have more aces up his sleeve.

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