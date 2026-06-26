Retail traders are looking at $13 as a support level to enter the stock.

NOK stock dropped nearly 4% this week, its second consecutive week of decline.

The stock ended the week at a near two-month low.

11 out of 23 analysts rate the stock ‘buy,’ six say ‘hold’ and six ‘sell,’ as per Koyfin.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) share price dropped about 7% on Friday and was on track to reach its near two-month low, but retail investors see current levels as a good buying opportunity amid rising optimism around the company’s autonomous networks portfolio.

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Earlier this month, Nokia unveiled a major expansion of its artificial intelligence-powered network automation platform to help telecommunications operators move toward fully autonomous networks.

The stock has dropped nearly 4% this week.

NOK’s Recent AI Announcements

Nokia, earlier in June, announced a new library of AI agents, upgrades to Nokia's Autonomous Networks Suite and AI-driven capabilities spanning radio access, IP, fixed broadband and optical networks.

Nokia said the technology can automate network operations, accelerate troubleshooting and improve efficiency, with productivity gains reaching as much as 80% in certain applications.

Nokia also earlier announced an expanded partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud to integrate Google's Gemini artificial intelligence models into its Nokia Assurance Center platform. This is part of its aim to help telecommunications providers automate network operations, reduce costs and resolve service issues more quickly.

Nokia also invested $30 million to dramatically scale the domestic manufacturing of optical networking technologies. These specialized components form the backbone of scalable AI infrastructure by allowing high-speed data transmission across networks with significantly lower power requirements.

NOK Stock: Retail Seems Bullish

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on Stocktwits jumped about 38% over the past week.

One user sees a major support level at $13.

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NOK stock has jumped 97% year-to-date. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) gained 41% YTD.

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