Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal

This is Unusual Machines’ first partnership to develop motors built to a U.S. drone producer's specific requirements. The company said Red Cat would use three motor variants for one of its platforms designed for government and commercial applications.

Unusual Machines Stock In Spotlight After Orders From Red Cat Holdings: Retail Cheers The Deal
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Shares of drone component manufacturer Unusual Machines (UMAC) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company announced it had secured motor orders from Red Cat Holdings (RCAT).

This is Unusual Machines’ first partnership to develop motors built to meet the specific requirements of a U.S. drone producer. The company said Red Cat would use three motor variants for one of its platforms designed for government and commercial applications.

The company further highlighted that the motors will be among the first produced in its U.S.-based manufacturing facility, which is currently under development.

Meanwhile, production will occur in a partnered facility, with Unusual Machines expecting to begin deliveries by the end of March.

Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans said the company aims to provide high-performance motors to American drone manufacturers at cost parity with the Chinese-made alternatives.

"Red Cat's decision to source motors from Unusual Machines underscores the demand for a domestic supply chain that supports national security and regulatory compliance,” he said.

This development comes as the U.S. government has tightened restrictions on Chinese drone technology. As a result, the demand for American-made alternatives is expected to grow.

Unusual Machines has been in the news lately after the company signed a binding agreement to acquire Aloft Technologies, Inc., an FAA-approved provider of unmanned aerial system services to enterprise, public safety, and government customers.

The acquisition, which would be almost all-in-stock, has been valued at $14.5 million.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘bullish’ territory (72/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

UMAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:23 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits UMAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:23 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

UMAC shares have lost over 43% in 2025 but have gained over 210% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

Bitcoin Investors Hit Panic Button, Unleash 2025’s Largest Loss-Making Sell-Off Worth $7B – Retail’s Skeptical

American Airlines Stock Gets A Redburn Upgrade: Analyst Sees 58% Upside With US Airline Industry Entering Goldilocks Period

American Airlines Stock Gets A Redburn Upgrade: Analyst Sees 58% Upside With US Airline Industry Entering Goldilocks Period

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Recent Stories

MCD takes action: Teacher, Principal suspended over student slap incident in Shahdara ddr

Delhi teacher, principal suspended after student slapped in school

"Unprecedented in history, unforgettable," CM Yogi Aditynath celebrates end of grand Maha Kumbh festival

Maha Kumbh concludes on Maha Shivratri, CM Yogi hails grand event, calls it 'unprecedented in history'

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

ON Semiconductor Implements Layoffs To Offset Costs, Save Up To $115M – Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Telangana minister outlines "concrete plan" to minimise risk for rescuers at SLBC tunnel ddr

Telangana minister outlines 'concrete plan' for rescuers at SLBC tunnel

Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman shuts down rumours on his retirement from ODI cricket (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman shuts down rumours on his retirement from ODI cricket (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: When Modi Warned Pak -'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Marenge'

Asianet News Rewind | Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: When Modi Warned Pak -'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Marenge'

Video Icon
Dev Joshi from Baalveer Series MARRIES Fiancée Aarti in a Beautiful Nepal Ceremony!

Dev Joshi from Baalveer Series MARRIES Fiancée Aarti in a Beautiful Nepal Ceremony!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Schools MK Stalin Over Delimitation Charge

Amit Shah Schools MK Stalin Over Delimitation Charge

Video Icon
EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen to Begin India Visit: FTA, India-EU Trade, Tech Council on Agenda

EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen to Begin India Visit: FTA, India-EU Trade, Tech Council on Agenda

Video Icon