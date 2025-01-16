UnitedHealth's Q4 Revenue Miss Depresses Stock Price And Retail Sentiment Alike

The company's full-year medical loss ratio, a key metric tracking the percentage of premiums paid out for medical expenses, rose to 85.5% from 83.2% in 2023.

UnitedHealth's Q4 Revenue Miss Depresses Stock Price And Retail Sentiment Alike
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. fell more than 3% in premarket trading Thursday following the release of mixed fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

The health insurance giant reported adjusted earnings of $6.81 per share, surpassing analysts' expectations of $6.73. 

However, revenue for the quarter was $100.8 billion, falling short of the anticipated $101.6 billion. 

The company's full-year medical loss ratio (MLR), a key metric tracking the percentage of premiums paid out for medical expenses, rose to 85.5% from 83.2% in 2023, signaling higher costs.

CEO Andrew Witty expressed optimism about future growth, saying the company remains "focused on making high-quality, affordable health care more available to more people while making the health system easier to navigate for patients and providers, positioning us well for growth in 2025."

UnitedHealth reaffirmed its 2025 revenue forecast of $450 billion to $455 billion, slightly better than analysts' consensus of $445.64 billion. 

The company also reiterated its guidance for adjusted net earnings of $29.50 to $30 per share and operational cash flow between $32 billion and $33 billion.

UNH sentiment and message volume Jan 16 premarket.png UNH sentiment and message volume Jan 16 premarket as of 9 am ET | source: Stocktwits

After the results, retail sentiment for UnitedHealth shifted to 'bearish' on Stocktwits, with the stock becoming one of the top 15 trending symbols on the platform before the bell. 

Users debated the stock's near-term trajectory, with some predicting a decline to the $480 mark and others noticing that this was the company's first revenue miss in four years.

UnitedHealth has faced recent public scrutiny after the killing of Brian Thompson, head of its UnitedHealthcare unit, and subsequent debates about the company's handling of insurance denials. 

UnitedHealth stock has gained 3.7% over the past year, though the latest results may test near-term investor confidence.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

HUB Cyber Security Stock Skyrockets On Acquisition Of BlackSwan Technologies In All-Stock Deal: Retail Remains Neutral

HUB Cyber Security Stock Skyrockets On Acquisition Of BlackSwan Technologies In All-Stock Deal: Retail Remains Neutral

PNC Financial Stock Falls As Lower Q1 NII, Loan Projections Outweigh Q4 Profit Beat : Retail Shrugs It Off

PNC Financial Stock Falls As Lower Q1 NII, Loan Projections Outweigh Q4 Profit Beat : Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river dmn

TRAGIC! Four, including 2 children, drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Silexion Stock Hits Record Intraday Low After Pricing $5M Offering, But Retail Excitement Over Cancer Data Endures

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

Snap Leads Social Media Sell-Off As Trump Reportedly Explores Options To Keep TikTok: Retail Sentiment Holds Up

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

BP Stock Climbs On Job Cut Plans To Rein In Costs, Retail Stays Bullish

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH) snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: 'No bloodstains, looking into camera' - CCTV of suspected attacker sparks buzz (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon
Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Rapidly Growing Wildfire Erupts in San Bernardino #CaliforniaWildfire

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Match Highlights as South Africa Dominates Poland 78-2

Video Icon