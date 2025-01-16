UnitedHealth's Q4 Revenue Miss Depresses Stock Price And Retail Sentiment Alike

The company's full-year medical loss ratio, a key metric tracking the percentage of premiums paid out for medical expenses, rose to 85.5% from 83.2% in 2023.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. fell more than 3% in premarket trading Thursday following the release of mixed fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

The health insurance giant reported adjusted earnings of $6.81 per share, surpassing analysts' expectations of $6.73.

However, revenue for the quarter was $100.8 billion, falling short of the anticipated $101.6 billion.

The company's full-year medical loss ratio (MLR), a key metric tracking the percentage of premiums paid out for medical expenses, rose to 85.5% from 83.2% in 2023, signaling higher costs.

CEO Andrew Witty expressed optimism about future growth, saying the company remains "focused on making high-quality, affordable health care more available to more people while making the health system easier to navigate for patients and providers, positioning us well for growth in 2025."

UnitedHealth reaffirmed its 2025 revenue forecast of $450 billion to $455 billion, slightly better than analysts' consensus of $445.64 billion.

The company also reiterated its guidance for adjusted net earnings of $29.50 to $30 per share and operational cash flow between $32 billion and $33 billion.

UNH sentiment and message volume Jan 16 premarket as of 9 am ET | source: Stocktwits

After the results, retail sentiment for UnitedHealth shifted to 'bearish' on Stocktwits, with the stock becoming one of the top 15 trending symbols on the platform before the bell.

Users debated the stock's near-term trajectory, with some predicting a decline to the $480 mark and others noticing that this was the company's first revenue miss in four years.

UnitedHealth has faced recent public scrutiny after the killing of Brian Thompson, head of its UnitedHealthcare unit, and subsequent debates about the company's handling of insurance denials.

UnitedHealth stock has gained 3.7% over the past year, though the latest results may test near-term investor confidence.

