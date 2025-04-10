user
user icon

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 4 per cent. However, the Indian stock markets remained closed on Thursday due to the public holiday of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 8:27 AM IST

Asian stock markets surged on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 countries, including India. This decision brought some relief to global investors amid rising trade tensions. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 8.34 per cent, while Taiwan's weighted index gained more than 9 per cent at the time of reporting. South Korea's KOSPI index also rose sharply, climbing over 5 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up around 4 per cent. However, the Indian stock markets remained closed on Thursday due to the public holiday of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Despite the temporary relief for some countries, the trade war between the US and China continued to escalate. On Wednesday (local time), President Trump announced an immediate hike in tariffs on Chinese goods to 125 per cent. This move came in response to China raising its tariffs on US goods from 34 per cent to 84 per cent, starting April 10.

At the same time, Trump said he would reduce tariffs for the 75 countries currently engaged in trade talks with the United States, offering a 90-day break and a lower reciprocal tariff structure. India is among these countries.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 %, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA and other Countries are no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

India chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence opinion snt

India's chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence | Opinion

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities gcw

Get loan upto Rs 1 crore in 10 minutes! Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Finance launches digital loan against securities

Recent Stories

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR HRD

IPL 2025: GT's Sudharsan highlights importance of setting the tone early after win vs RR

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon