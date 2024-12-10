uniQure Stock Hits 18-Month High After FDA Agreement Clears Pathway For Huntington’s Treatment: Retail Gets More Optimistic

uniQure’s AMT-130 previously received a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from the FDA in May.

uniQure Stock Hits 18-Month High After FDA Agreement Clears Pathway For Huntington’s Treatment: Retail Gets More Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Shares of gene therapy company uniQure more than doubled on Tuesday before trimming some gains, reaching their highest levels since mid-June 2023.

The surge came after uniQure announced it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on key aspects of an Accelerated Approval pathway for its AMT-130 treatment, a potential therapy for Huntington’s disease. 

This agreement means data from the ongoing Phase I/II studies, compared to an external control, could serve as the primary basis for a biologics license application (BLA) submission without requiring an additional pre-submission study.

uniQure’s AMT-130 previously received a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA in May, underscoring its potential to address unmet medical needs in Huntington’s disease. 

Analysts have viewed this development as a major milestone.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska raised her price target for uniQure to $58 from $28 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating, noting that the FDA’s approval signals potential pharma interest given the clearer path toward market entry.

Stifel also weighed in, describing the development as “a best-case scenario” and noting that uniQure can use external controls and data from ongoing studies. 

Stifel has a ‘Buy’ rating and predicts the FDA agreement will bolster confidence in uniQure’s pipeline, despite the low initial expectations for this accelerated pathway.

QURE sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket.png QURE sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket as of 11:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’, with QURE trending among the top 10 tickers late Tuesday morning.

uniQure’s stock has more than doubled in value this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Citi CFO Reportedly Expects Q4 Investment Banking Fees To Rise Up To 30%: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Citi CFO Reportedly Expects Q4 Investment Banking Fees To Rise Up To 30%: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Rigetti Computing Stock Soars To Record High After Quantum AI Breakthrough: Retail Bulls Eye ‘New Gold Rush’

Rigetti Computing Stock Soars To Record High After Quantum AI Breakthrough: Retail Bulls Eye ‘New Gold Rush’

MARA Holdings Stock DIps Despite JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Unfazed

MARA Holdings Stock DIps Despite JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Unfazed

Casey’s General Stores Stock Rises After Q2 Earnings Beat, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Casey’s General Stores Stock Rises After Q2 Earnings Beat, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Brightens

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Citi CFO Reportedly Expects Q4 Investment Banking Fees To Rise Up To 30%: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Citi CFO Reportedly Expects Q4 Investment Banking Fees To Rise Up To 30%: Retail’s Not Convinced Yet

Rigetti Computing Stock Soars To Record High After Quantum AI Breakthrough: Retail Bulls Eye ‘New Gold Rush’

Rigetti Computing Stock Soars To Record High After Quantum AI Breakthrough: Retail Bulls Eye ‘New Gold Rush’

MARA Holdings Stock DIps Despite JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Unfazed

MARA Holdings Stock DIps Despite JPMorgan Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Unfazed

Casey’s General Stores Stock Rises After Q2 Earnings Beat, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Casey’s General Stores Stock Rises After Q2 Earnings Beat, Price Target Hike: Retail Sentiment Brightens

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon