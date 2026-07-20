Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyBanc moved to $500 targets, with Oppenheimer saying UnitedHealth “handily” beat expectations.

UNH stock is headed for a fourth straight monthly gain after a strong Q2 beat and a raised 2026 outlook.

Goldman Sachs cited a “material” earnings beat, while UBS said the company was “making good progress with more to go.”

UnitedHealth posted $6.38 EPS on $112.03 billion revenue and raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $19.50-$20.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) are headed for their fourth monthly win as Wall Street turns more bullish after a large second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat and a sweeping increase to its 2026 outlook.

UNH stock rose 1% on Friday, bringing its monthly gain to nearly 3%, while shares also finished the week marginally higher.

Wall Street Sees More Upside In UNH

BofA called UnitedHealth’s quarter “impressive,” noting that earnings beat consensus by 31% and guidance rose 12%. The firm raised its price target to $512, implying over 20% upside, while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating and citing a “strong” quarter and broad-based outlook increase. Morgan Stanley was even more bullish, lifting its target to $529, implying a 24% upside. The firm said the Q2 beat and higher 2026 targets “validate its disciplined strategy and establish a stronger base for future growth.”

Truist, Oppenheimer and KeyBanc each moved to $500 targets, implying a 17% upside. Truist highlighted top- and bottom-line beats, a better Medical Care Ratio, and improving expectations for UnitedHealthcare and Optum Health. Oppenheimer said that the company “handily” topped expectations, while KeyBanc said results “topped bullish expectations” and argued UnitedHealth could hit $30 in earnings per share (EPS) sooner than anticipated.

Goldman Sachs and UBS both raised their targets to $490, implying a 15% upside. Goldman cited a “material” earnings beat, stronger Optum Health profitability and a larger-than-expected guidance increase. UBS said UnitedHealth was “making good progress with more to go.”

Meanwhile, RBC Capital raised its target to $478, implying a 12% upside. It remained positive on the earnings beat and guidance hike but flagged investor concern around persistent commercial medical-cost pressure.

UnitedHealth ‘Returning To Form’

UnitedHealth posted adjusted EPS of $6.38, beating the $4.92 consensus and rising from $4.08 a year ago. Revenue of $112.03 billion also topped estimates, while the medical care ratio improved to 86.7% from 89.4%. Additionally, the company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $19.50-$20 from more than $18.25, lifted UnitedHealthcare’s operating profit forecast to at least $12 billion, and increased Optum Health’s outlook to at least $2.2 billion.

CEO Stephen Hemsley said UnitedHealth was “returning to form” as stronger performance disciplines took hold. He reaffirmed the company’s 13%-16% long-term earnings-growth target and doubled the 2026 buyback goal to at least $5 billion.

Medicare Advantage drove the beat, with costs coming in below expectations. “Medicare delivered a strong second quarter,” UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said. Commercial plans remained the weak spot, with medical-cost trends above 11%. On the other hand, Optum said its tools added nearly 200,000 patient-facing hours, cut clinician cognitive burnout by 90%, and achieved a 96% first-pass approval rate for digital prior authorizations.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About UNH?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

UNH sentiment and message volume as of July 20| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$UNH the dark horse that everyone is not seeing is their integration of AI across all business functions which will MASSIVELY cut down their overhead.”

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Another user said, “$UNH In Hemsley we trust!!! But yea, I think 470 - 550 might be a good exit point just looking at the historical data. Honestly, I want to hold this for a year for tax efficiency but I don't want the same CMS nightmare again in 2027/1 or at least as long as trump is in power.”

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UNH stock has jumped 52% over the past year.

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