Nate Gatten’s appointment comes as Apple navigates tariffs, White House relations and a broader shake-up across its senior leadership ranks.

Gatten will reportedly join Apple as vice president of government affairs on August 31.

He also has real estate experience that could benefit Apple as the company expands its retail chain and other operations, according to Bloomberg.

CEO Tim Cook has taken an increasingly hands-on role in recent years in managing Apple’s relationship with the White House.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly bringing in longtime American Airlines government affairs executive Nate Gatten to lead its global government affairs operation, as the company navigates a more challenging policy environment under President Donald Trump.

Gatten, a Republican, served as American’s head of government affairs from 2017 until this week. He also has prior experience at JPMorgan Chase and Fannie Mae. He will take over as Apple’s vice president of government affairs on Aug. 31, while CEO Tim Cook is expected to remain closely involved in the company’s relationships with governments, Bloomberg reported.

AAPL stock was trading about 1.2% lower at the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon.

Navigating Trump-Era Policy Challenges

The change comes as Apple faces new challenges in managing its relationship with the White House, particularly around tariffs on products made overseas, the Bloomberg report stated.

Tim Cook has taken an increasingly hands-on role in managing Apple’s relationship with the White House in recent years. Gatten is expected to work closely with Cook in his new role.

People familiar with Apple’s thinking told Bloomberg that the company wanted someone who could align with the Trump administration. Gatten’s experience in real estate could also help Apple as it expands its retail chain and other operations.

Apple’s Government Affairs Shift

Gatten will report to Apple Senior Vice President and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead and will oversee the company’s entire government affairs operation globally.

Gatten has led government affairs at American Airlines since 2017. Before that, he led global government relations and policy teams at JPMorgan Chase. At Fannie Mae, he oversaw a team that worked with Republican members of Congress.

Apple’s current head of government affairs, Nick Ammann, will move down one level and report to Gatten. Tim Powderly, Matt Brown and Mike Orgill will also report to Gatten.

Cook To Stay Involved With Government Relations

Cook will continue working with governments, including the Trump administration, even as he prepares to hand the CEO reins to hardware chief John Ternus on September 1.

Cook will become executive chairman, while Ternus takes over as CEO.

The government affairs transition comes as Apple undergoes a broader changing of the guard among its senior executives. This week, the company told employees that its longtime head of Apple Pay and Wallet services, Jennifer Bailey, is retiring.

AAPL Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AAPL was ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

AAPL stock has gained nearly 11% year-to-date and over 32% in the past year.

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