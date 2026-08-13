Shares of Candel have drawn rising attention as the company advances its experimental immunotherapy, known as CAN-2409 or aglatimagene, toward potential approval in localized prostate cancer.

Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Francesca Barone said the company will present fresh analysis from the late-stage trial of CAN-2409 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.

On the regulatory front, Barone emphasized steady progress on manufacturing scale-up and product stability testing.

Recruitment has also just begun for a roughly 500-patient late-stage study of CAN-2409 called AURORA in certain advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Candel Therapeutics (CADL) is racing toward a biologics license application for its lead drug by year-end, Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Francesca Barone said on Wednesday at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference.

“We are gearing up to file a BLA for aglatimagene by the end of the year,” she told investors, adding that manufacturing work is “progressing very well” and the company is roughly three-quarters through its final production readiness steps after close FDA talks.

Shares of the biotech (CADL) have drawn rising attention as the company advances its experimental immunotherapy, known as CAN-2409 or aglatimagene, toward potential approval in localized prostate cancer.

September ASTRO Data And Year-End BLA

Barone said the company will present fresh analysis from the late-stage trial of CAN-2409 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in September. The work aims to show how the drug changes the tumor environment beyond radiation alone. Earlier results already showed 80% of treated patients free of tumor cells at the two-year mark versus 63% on standard care.

On the regulatory front, Barone emphasized steady progress on manufacturing scale-up and product stability testing, all under special FDA guidance that allows frequent check-ins. The filing remains on track for the fourth quarter.

Physician feedback has been “extremely encouraging,” Barone added, describing the prostate data as a meaningful step that could help patients avoid or delay hormone therapy many dislike. The company sees a $10-$16 billion opportunity in the group of patients whose main treatment for localized prostate cancer is radiation therapy, instead of surgery.

New Lung Cancer Trial And Brain-Cancer Update

Recruitment has just begun for a roughly 500-patient late-stage study of CAN-2409 called AURORA in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients who no longer respond to checkpoint inhibitors. The trial compares the drug plus standard chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone, with survival as the main goal. Barone noted mid-stage results in a key patient group already pointed to longer survival than the roughly 12-month benchmark.

For the company’s second program in recurrent brain cancer, new results from patients receiving multiple doses—and longer follow-up on those who lived far beyond typical expectations—are due by the end of 2026. Some early-stage trial patients have already survived more than four years, she said, calling the outcome rare in the hard-to-treat disease.

How Did CADL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CADL stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that the pre-application stock run-up “is only getting started” and voiced optimism for the stock hitting $15 in this quarter.

Another user voiced hopes for an upcoming partnership announcement that causes shares to “explode.”

A third user opined that CAN-2409 might convince patients who would otherwise prefer to go for surgery to treat prostate cancer also to resort to radiotherapy with the Candel drug, thereby expanding its total addressable market further.

CADL stock has gained 88% year-to-date.

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