Alphabet is tightening corporate oversight and reorganizing its Google DeepMind unit to prioritize the commercial performance of its flagship Gemini AI model.

Co-founder Sergey Brin directly urged DeepMind researchers to push aggressively on Gemini development and recursive self-improvement following competitive advances from rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI.

Demis Hassabis stepped back from operational duties to take a broader chair role, handing daily oversight of DeepMind and final decision-making power to Google’s chief AI architect, Koray Kavukcuoglu.

Non-technical teams are being transferred out of DeepMind directly into corporate Google, coinciding with executive exits and internal shifts toward faster product rollout.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has restructured the command chain of its Google DeepMind unit, in an effort to overcome product delays and dominate the generative artificial intelligence market.

The moves follow heightened internal pressure from Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Addresses delivered to hundreds of employees in recent months revealed that Brin urged technical staff to direct all available focus toward the flagship Gemini model, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The push came as competitive releases from rival firms like Anthropic and OpenAI placed Google back into a catch-up position. Internal testing revealed performance gaps in key capabilities like coding, forcing Google to delay the rollout of its updated Gemini version by two months, Reuters reported.

Alphabet stock was trading flat at the time of writing.

DeepMind Restructuring

The organizational realignment was highlighted by a significant management shift within Google DeepMind. Longtime division head Demis Hassabis stepped back from day-to-day operations to assume the role of chair, leaving his deputy, Koray Kavukcuoglu, in control of daily management and major decision-making. Kavukcuoglu, who also serves as Google’s chief AI architect, enjoys the backing of upper management and reports directly to Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai.

Simultaneously, key technical leaders responsible for Gemini’s initial creation departed to launch an independent startup. In an internal unit-wide meeting held after the public announcement, executives confirmed to staff that several non-technical support groups were being moved out of DeepMind and integrated into corporate Google. The organizational shifts mark a further reduction in the autonomy DeepMind retained after being acquired by Google in 2014, explicitly linking the lab's operational focus to Alphabet's broader revenue targets and product pipelines.

Brin’s Technical Strategy

The push for central alignment has been heavily influenced by Sergey Brin. Despite holding no formal executive title, Brin has taken a direct role in guiding model training strategies, Reuters reported. Sources familiar with the discussions noted that Brin has leveraged his influence to divert technical resources toward strategic priority areas, such as recursive self-improvement—the concept of AI systems iteratively upgrading their own code without manual human guidance.

Leadership transitions have also reshaped the division's geographical center of gravity. With Kavukcuoglu operating out of Mountain View, California, power has increasingly shifted away from DeepMind’s historical base in London. Inside the company, senior leaders expect the streamlined corporate structure to resolve ongoing friction over constrained computing hardware, such as Google's proprietary Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), helping to bring research breakthroughs to market faster.

GOOGL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

GOOGL stock has gained 10.4% year-to-date. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.4%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.9% and the Vanguard Technology ETF (VGT) rose 1.3%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<