Over the past year, the company has doubled down on AI-led updates in business automation software.

UiPath stock has dropped about 12% over the past two sessions, while its Stocktwits sentiment climbed higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

About two-thirds of respondents in a Stocktwits poll say they are buying the dip in shares.

Analysts overwhelmingly recommend holding the stock.

UiPath, Inc. stock has been rather volatile lately, even as the company has pushed to supercharge its enterprise automation software with artificial intelligence.

Now, with a 12% drop over the past two sessions, retail traders are piling in with bullish calls – even as analysts remain on the sidelines.

About 67% of the respondents in a Stocktwits poll said they were buying the dip and were optimistic about UiPath’s agentic AI initiatives.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for PATH climbed higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume, “$PATH optimistic, at this level (it’s a) no-brainer,” a user said.

UiPath offers enterprise software that automates repetitive, time-consuming business tasks, such as filling out forms, extracting information from documents, and generating reports – also known as Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

AI Push

Over the past year, the company has doubled down on its shift from traditional RPA to AI-driven, agentic automation, rolling out new tools such as Agent Builder and AI orchestration features, while deepening partnerships with players such as OpenAI, SAP, and Deloitte.

However, PATH stock has moved in fits and starts, tracking earnings updates and broader AI sentiment. It jumped 24% in a single day following its latest earnings report in December, only to lose those gains over the subsequent period.

UiPath conducted significant layoffs in mid-2024, cutting about 10% of its workforce (around 420 jobs) as part of a restructuring to improve efficiency and focus on AI.

Analysts Overwhelmingly Advise ‘Hold’

Currently, 18 of 20 analysts advise a ‘Hold’ on the stock, with two recommending ‘Buy’ and ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $16.4 implies a 7% upside to the stock’s last close.

PATH stock gained 30% over 2025.

