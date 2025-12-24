The automation and AI software provider will replace Synovus Financial Corp., and the update will take effect before markets open on Jan. 2, 2026.

UiPath has sealed a spot in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

The reshuffling follows a pending acquisition involving Synovus.

In the third quarter, UiPath made a profit under GAAP rules for the first time.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock drew increased attention from investors on Wednesday after S&P Dow Jones announced the company’s inclusion in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The automation and AI software provider will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), and the update will take effect before markets open on Jan. 2, 2026.

Rationale Behind The Change

The reshuffling follows a pending acquisition involving Synovus. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is finalizing a deal to purchase Synovus, prompting its removal from the midcap benchmark once the transaction closes.

UiPath helps businesses use smart software to do work automatically. Its technology lets software “agents” run and improve work processes with less human effort.

Profit In Focus

In its third-quarter (Q3) earnings call, UiPath’s Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Ashim Gupta, said the company made a profit under GAAP rules for the first time in Q3, putting it on track to be profitable for the full year.

UiPath’s Q3 revenue of $411 million reflected a 16% year-over-year (YoY) increase. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed to approximately $1.78 billion, up around 11% YoY. The number of customers with at least $100,000 in ARR rose to 2,506.

UiPath stock traded over 8% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day. At the same time, message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

PATH’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user believes UiPath will be the ‘next Palantir’.

PATH stock has gained over 25% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<