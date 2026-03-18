CEO Alex Fink said demand is driven by war dynamics, citing over 100,000 combat missions and drones accounting for over 70% of battlefield casualties.

Swarmer surged in its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday as investors bet on rising demand for drone warfare tech amid global conflicts.

The company priced its IPO at $5 per share, raising $15 million and reaching a valuation above $380 million.

Swarmer’s AI software enables one operator to control up to 690 drones.

Shares of Swarmer, Inc. (SWMR) soared 520% in its stock market debut on Tuesday, the top gainer across all U.S. exchanges, as the drone software firm rode surging investor interest tied to rising global conflicts and demand for battlefield automation.

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SWMR stock finished at $31 on Tuesday after a volatile session marked by multiple halts, including one shortly after the open when shares briefly dipped before reversing sharply higher.

IPO Frenzy Sends Swarmer Soaring

Swarmer had priced its initial public offering at $5 per share, selling 3 million shares to raise about $15 million. The debut pushed the company’s market value to more than $380 million, based on its outstanding share count disclosed in regulatory filings.

The offering also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares. Swarmer said it will use the proceeds to fund operations, expand capabilities, hire employees, integrate its software with drone hardware manufacturers, and pursue general corporate purposes.

Swarmer’s debut surge still trails Newsmax, which delivered a 735% first-day gain last year, marking one of the biggest IPO pops since 2022.

In 2025, Swarmer reported a revenue of $309,920, down about 6% from a year earlier, while its net loss widened to roughly $8.5 million, more than quadrupling year-on-year.

War-Driven Demand Expands Across Battlefields

In an interview with Schwab Network, CEO Alex Fink said the company was built to address a core gap in modern warfare. “Ukraine wants to launch millions of drones, but it doesn’t have millions of pilots,” he said.

Fink said Swarmer has already flown more than 100,000 combat missions, adding that small drones now account for more than 70% of all the casualties on both sides on the battlefield.

He said demand is expanding globally amid multiple active conflicts. “We’re seeing demand throughout the world,” he said, adding the company operates across Ukraine, Europe and the U.S., focusing on NATO-aligned nations.

Use cases are also widening beyond aerial drones. “Anything that has a processor, is unmanned and has a radio is a drone that our system can operate,” Fink said, pointing to demand across interceptors, surface vessels, ground vehicles and launch systems. He added that coordinated deployment is key, particularly for interceptors that need to operate in groups and reassign targets in real time.

Software Over Humans In Drone Warfare

Fink said Swarmer’s software enables large-scale operations with minimal human input. “One person can control 690 drones,” he said. The platform is designed to work across systems and aims to become a standard layer across unmanned systems.

“Humans are great at making life or death decisions, but they’re not great at reacting to data in real time… it is better to leave that to the software and to the AI,” Fink said. The company is now focused on scaling its platform. “There’s a lot of stuff pending and we are trying to expand the team as fast as we can,” he said. Swarmer has about 100 employees and plans to hire selectively.

“Our only bottleneck is ourselves,” Fink said, noting the company sells software to manufacturers and integrators rather than building hardware.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SWMR was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

SWMR sentiment and message volume as of March 17 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said Swarmer’s “tech, and data are very important now because drones are being used in the war we are in now with Iran.”

Another user said, “Ukraine has the best and most proven drone technology, the world knows this… $SWMR is the only way to access some of it.”

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