The integrated fleet rollout is set to begin in Las Vegas in summer 2026, with Los Angeles scheduled to follow by 2027.

Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN) autonomous vehicle unit Zoox and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday announced a partnership to bring Zoox’s purpose-built robotaxis into Uber’s ride-hailing network.

The collaboration aims to introduce autonomous vehicles to Uber riders while maintaining Zoox’s existing app-based service. The rollout is set to begin in Las Vegas in summer 2026, with Los Angeles scheduled to follow by mid-2027.

“The Zoox robotaxi is unlike any other vehicle on the planet – it was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver an extraordinary experience.” -Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber

Some retail traders welcomed the partnership, with one Stocktwits user saying that this deal “makes the most sense for Amazon”.

