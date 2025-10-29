A Bloomberg report stated that road testing of Lucid’s Gravity SUVs featuring Nuro’s self-driving technology is currently underway.

A Bloomberg report stated that road testing of Lucid’s Gravity SUVs featuring Nuro’s self-driving technology is currently underway.

The first Gravity SUVs outfitted with Nuro technology were delivered in September.

Uber also announced a partnership with Nvidia to roll out a fleet of 100,000 autonomous vehicles worldwide, starting in 2027.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is reportedly preparing to launch its robotaxi services in the San Francisco Bay area in 2026, taking on Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Uber will launch driverless taxis in the region in partnership with Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) and Nuro Inc. The partnership was announced back in July.

Citing a Nuro spokesperson, the report stated that road testing of Lucid’s Gravity sports utility vehicles (SUVs) featuring Nuro’s self-driving technology is currently underway. The first Gravity SUVs outfitted with Nuro technology were delivered in September.

Uber shares were up nearly 2% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, while Lucid shares were up almost 6%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Uber trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, while users felt ‘extremely bullish’ about Lucid.

This comes even as Uber and Waymo have an existing partnership to offer robotaxi rides in Austin, Phoenix, and Atlanta. However, Waymo offers its own robotaxi services in San Francisco and Las Vegas, with plans to expand to Washington, Miami, and London.

On Tuesday, Uber announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to deploy a fleet of autonomous vehicles worldwide, starting in 2027. Uber eventually plans to expand it to 100,000 vehicles, which will be developed in collaboration with Nvidia and other partners in the Uber ecosystem, including companies like Stellantis NV (STLA).

UBER stock is up 58% year-to-date, while LCID stock is down 40%.

