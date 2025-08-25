Khosrowshahi cautioned founders from giving in to the lure of massive markets such as mobility right from day one.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shared a word of advice for young founders looking to enter the mobility segment and compete with it.

Speaking on Robinhood-like discount brokerage platform Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, People by WTF, Khosrowshahi cautioned founders from giving in to the lure of massive markets such as mobility right from day one. Instead, he advised them to look for fit and added that the right scale will come automatically.

