The chip giant is exploring this move following recent U.S. policy changes that allow exports of the H200 chip.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is reportedly considering expanding production for its high-performance H200 AI chips as demand from Chinese companies surpasses current output limits.

The chip giant is exploring this move following recent U.S. policy changes that allow exports of these advanced processors to China, albeit with a 25% fee.

Chinese Demand Surge

According to a Reuters report, Chinese firms are placing such high demand on the chip that Nvidia is considering expanding production.

After the U.S. approved a conditional export, China summoned its biggest tech firms, including Alibaba (BABA), ByteDance, and Tencent (TCEHY), to discuss whether they would be permitted to purchase Nvidia’s H200 chips.

Nvidia stock traded 0.9% higher in Friday’s premarket.

