Jiuzi Holdings Inc. (JZXN) shares rose as much as 90% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with multiple institutional investors to increase the size of its private placement financing.

Jiuzi announced that its $12 million private placement plan had been expanded to $1 billion, marking an 83-fold increase in the financing scheme.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Jiuzi shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with the stock being the third most trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

Jiuzi stated that it will use the funds toward the development of its crypto asset business, including building advanced secure custody infrastructure and storage solutions.

