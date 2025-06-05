The analyst is bullish on these two stocks, backed by strong fundamentals and technical breakouts

SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar is bullish on Privi Speciality Chemicals and Samhi Hotels, citing steady sectoral growth, revenue forecast, and buoyant technical setups.

Privi Speciality Chemicals

Privi Specialty shares have risen nearly 25% in the past month.

Kumar believes that despite sales challenges in the past, the stock is likely to see moderate earnings growth over the next few years, boosted by demand in personal care and industrial applications.

Kumar highlights that the company posted its highest revenue and profit in 13 quarters and reported its highest sales growth (over 25%) on a year-on-year basis in 10 quarters.

He also noted that the stock had a return on investment (ROI) of over 100% in a year.

On the technical front, he notes a breakout from a consolidation pattern, which is considered a bullish signal.

Kumar believes the stock is holding firm above ₹2,475 with support at ₹2,250 on a closing basis.

The stock has risen 36.4% year-to-date (YTD).

Privi Speciality Chemicals manufactures and exports aroma and fragrance chemicals for soaps, and perfumes, among other items.

Samhi Hotels

Samhi Hotels shares have rallied nearly 19% in the last month.

Fundamentally, Kumar said that the company expects 15-17% revenue growth over the next 2-3 years, driven by acquisitions and expansion of luxury hotels.

He also notes that they reported their highest revenue and net profit in the last 12 quarters, while margins improved both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

On the technical front, the stock looks bullish with a trendline breakout. Kumar adds that it looks attractive if it remains above ₹215, with support at ₹199 on a closing basis.

The stock has gained 5.6% year-to-date (YTD).

Samhi Hotels owns and manages branded hotels in India, focusing on business hotels in key cities.

