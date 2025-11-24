The new service allows Ukrainians to maintain mobile connections on standard 4G smartphones even in remote areas where traditional networks are unavailable.

VEON (VEON), a global digital operator, announced on Monday that its Ukrainian subsidiary, Kyivstar Group (KYIV), has rolled out Starlink’s Direct to Cell satellite connectivity for customers in Ukraine.

The new service allows Ukrainians to maintain mobile connections on standard 4G smartphones even in remote areas where traditional networks are unavailable.

Extended Connectivity For Critical Areas

The rollout positions Kyivstar as the first mobile provider in Europe to implement Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology. By using the Starlink satellite constellation, the initiative ensures reliable communication during prolonged blackouts, in recently liberated territories, and in regions where infrastructure is compromised.

Following the announcement, Kyivstar stock traded over 3% higher on Monday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

Future Expansion

The service initially offers SMS functionality, with plans to expand to voice and data in 2026. It is designed to support both personal users and businesses. This launch follows VEON’s framework agreement with Starlink to explore satellite connectivity in its markets, which collectively reach 528 million people.

"We are committed to carrying our partnership with Starlink further, ensuring the resilience of connectivity across Ukraine, the first country in Europe to introduce Starlink Direct to Cell.” -Oleksandr Komarov, CEO, Kyivstar.

Starlink is a satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. It offers internet access worldwide, including over oceans, in polar regions, and in other remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals.

KYIV stock has gained over 34% in the last 12 months.

