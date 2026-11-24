Huang's dramatic return helped reassure the market after a chaotic selloff over the past two weeks as the Nvidia fallout unfolded.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Huang’s return removes a key overhang for NVDA, but a broad-based rally still faces risks.

Bernstein and Melius Research upgraded NVDA ratings.

Retail sentiment for NVDA was in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone on Tuesday, while sentiment was ‘neutral’ for SKHY and ‘bullish’ for TSM.

Asian semiconductor stocks jumped after Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO, signaling a revival in investor appetite for AI trade.

Samsung and SK Hynix shares were up 6.9% in Seoul just around the market close on Tuesday, pushing South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI 6.3% higher. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s Taipei shares closed nearly 10% higher.

Their U.S. listed stocks rallied on Monday and were trading in the green overnight.

Huang's dramatic return helped reassure the market after a chaotic selloff over the past two weeks as the Nvidia fallout unfolded. Several commentators believe the move is a net positive for Nvidia and the broader AI complex, though risks loom from the ongoing probes by the government and regulators.

AI Stock Rally Faces Risks

Taiwan-based supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Huang’s return removes a key overhang for the technology sector, particularly around company strategy, product roadmaps, tech development and supply chain management.

However, he cautioned that a sustained stock recovery will depend on individual companies’ positions in the AI supply chain and Nvidia’s ecosystem, alongside several unresolved risks.

Risks include the impact of tighter U.S. export controls on AI GPU shipments and overseas computing leases, rising compliance costs and scrutiny of deals involving potential circular financing, and ongoing investigations and lawsuits involving Huang and Nvidia.

Nvidia Analysts Upgrade View

Melius Research upgraded NVDA to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $220 price target, saying that long-term concerns around Nvidia are "significantly alleviated."

Bernstein upgraded the stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ with a $200 price target, reversing its downgrade just 11 days ago. Bernstein said in its investor note that the current valuation, with Jensen at the helm, seems “supportive enough to us for now," but the target reflects "a decent amount of potential downside" given that "this whole mess has brought up some legitimate questions and will leave some overhangs in place.”

Citi raised its target to $240 from $225 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital reiterated its ‘Outperform’ and $240 target, while Baird kept its ‘Neutral’ rating and $200 target.

Retail View For NVDA, Asian Chip Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA climbed higher to the ‘extremely bullish’ zone. The sentiment was ‘neutral’ for SKHY and ‘bullish’ for TSM.

“Jensen Huang’s sudden exit and swift reinstatement underscore how closely the global AI trade, infrastructure supply chains, and major equity benchmarks are tied to his leadership at Nvidia. $NVDA $ANT $MU $TSM $DELL,” Zacks Research said in a post.

NVDA shares rallied 31.5% on Monday, while TSM gained 14% and SKHY rose 20%.

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