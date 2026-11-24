Bitmine's latest update said the company has “other moonshots at a cost of $50 million,” but did not name them.

Bitmine currently holds about 6.09 million Ethereum, worth about $10.31 billion at the current price of Ethereum at $1694.

But it has suffered a paper loss of $10.2 billion, or almost 50%.

One trader said Bitmine's mNAV, its market value compared with the value of its crypto, fell to 0.77 last week, meaning the stock traded below the Ethereum behind it.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies' (BMNR) recent Ethereum (ETH) purchase has gone into a paper loss, and retail traders are pressing the company on its spending.

Bitmine announced on Monday that it purchased 7,819 Ethereum over the last week. It valued its shares at $1,713 per token on Saturday afternoon. Ethereum has since dropped to $1,694.

Bitmine now holds about 6.09 million Ethereum, which is worth over $10.31 billion at that price. According to its fiscal 2026 financial statements, the firm paid an anticipated average of $3,380 per token. At that price, its holdings would be down almost $10.26 billion on paper, or around 50%. Ethereum would have to nearly double for Bitmine to break even.

BMNR stock fell over 1% in overnight trading, after closing over 11% on Monday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMNR turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ while chatter improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ over the past day.

Bitmine needs Ethereum to roughly double to break even. Ethereum’s price was trading at $1694 at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the bullish zone, accompanied by high chatter levels over the past day.

On Stocktwits, Ethereum was the top trending ticker among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

Pressure On Moonshot Holdings

Bitmine's current update showed that the company has "other moonshots at a cost of $50 million" but did not name them. Its previous weekly updates only listed stakes in Beast Industries and Eightco Holdings (ORBS).

While sentiment around Bitmine was bullish, some retail traders got bearish on the token and the stock. One user said that Ethereum giving up its gains on Monday made a fall to $1,000 by the end of the year more likely than a rise to $2,000. The user predicted this would bring Bitmine's share price down to below $10 by the end of 2026.

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They claimed that a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed a $50 million investment in an unnamed project.

Why Investors Are Worried About mNAV

The user asked why Bitmine would not buy back its own stock. The user said the company's mNAV had fallen to 0.80 and then to 0.77 last week.

With a mNAV of 0.77, the market is valuing Bitmine's shares at a discount to the Ethereum backing it. For each dollar on buybacks, it retires stock worth about $1.30 in basic holdings.

It increases the amount of Ethereum backing each remaining share, which is why some investors see buybacks as a way to create value when the stock is trading at a discount.

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Another user urged Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee to name the investment, calling for transparency on the firm's capital allocation.

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