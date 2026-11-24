The U.S. blacklisted Alibaba’s Singapore unit over alleged AI chip transfers to China.

Alibaba has denied that Apex Enterprise Solutions shipped restricted AI chips to China.

Apex was blacklisted due to its financial links to Megaspeed.

Susquehanna lowered Alibaba's price target citing potential cloud growth slowdowns.

Alibaba Group (BABA) stock fell overnight after the U.S. blacklisted its Singapore unit over alleged AI chip transfers to China. Alibaba denied the claims and vowed to fight the decision through legal action.

Alibaba stock dropped 2% overnight ahead of Tuesday, after a 6% rally in regular session. The stock edged 0.2% lower in Hong Kong.

Alibaba Challenges Washington's Decision

According to a Reuters report, Alibaba plans to challenge the U.S. government's decision to place its Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, on a trade blacklist, arguing that the company has not violated U.S. export restrictions.

"Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions," said Alibaba spokesperson.

The move comes amid an expanding investigation into Megaspeed, an Nvidia-linked cloud computing firm suspected of helping restricted artificial intelligence chips reach China.

Financial Links Put Alibaba’s Apex Under Scrutiny

Apex's inclusion on the blacklist follows its financial relationship with Megaspeed. The Alibaba subsidiary extended credit to the cloud computing company through its Malaysian arm, Speedmatrix, in 2024, the report said.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Tuesday that authorities would continue examining whether Megaspeed violated local laws. The blacklisting follows criticism from U.S. lawmakers and administration officials over how the Megaspeed investigation was handled.

Susquehanna Cuts Alibaba’s Price Target On Cloud Growth Concerns

Alibaba reported third-quarter revenue of $40.5 billion as its AI cloud and computing business grew 53% year-on-year. However, adjusted earnings of $1.21 per ADS missed estimates of $1.65. Meanwhile, higher spending on AI infrastructure pushed capital expenditure up 60% and widened its free cash flow outflow to $5.14 billion.

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil cut Alibaba's price target to $145 from $190 but maintained a Positive rating. The analyst said that although cloud growth was encouraging, U.S. export restrictions could slow expansion in FY28 by limiting the supply of computing chips.

BABA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish,’ with a 309% jump in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “P/E of 12 absolutely a steal at these levels not a stagnant business constantly building , evolving and growing.”

Another user said, “Baba being baba. Down to 50% of my position. That didn’t help. Selling another 25% if it sees $80. The stock gods hate baba.”

BABA stock has crashed 41% year-to-date.

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