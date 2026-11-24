Hayes said Anthropic's failure to close higher on the same day showed buyers fading rallies.
- Nvidia shares closed 31% higher on Monday after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO.
- Bitcoin lagged the equity rebound, and dropped as much as 3% in the intraday range.
- Hayes earlier said Bitcoin could revisit $50,000 if the Nasdaq kept falling.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest rally has run out of steam. After climbing on Monday amid a sharp Nvidia-led rebound on Wall Street, the cryptocurrency gave up its gains early Tuesday, briefly falling below $60,000. Now, Arthur Hayes warns that a long equity rally could be the 'worst thing' for crypto.’
Why Is Arthus Hayes Worried About Nvidia’s Rally?
He believes that a sustained rebound in U.S. equities could reduce the pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy and inject liquidity.
"The $NVDA pump is the worst thing that could happen for our crypto bags. We need US equities to burn so the Fed prints," Hayes wrote on X.
In another post, he compared Nvidia's jump with Anthropic (ANT), which went public last week. "$NVDA pumps 30% overnight, and $ANT can't even close up on the day. This is why we can't have nice things. The FADE is real," Hayes added.
Bitcoin Pares Nvidia-Driven Rally
After Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, Nvidia shares surged up to 36% intraday, before closing 31% higher. The move triggered a broad rally in chip and technology stocks.
The news lifted investor sentiment, and they purchased riskier assets across the board, from tech equities to cryptocurrency. Bitcoin climbed more than 5% in hours to as high as $64,440. However, heading into Tuesday, Bitcoin reverse course and wiped out all of Monday's gains.
Bitcoin’s price was down over 1% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.
Shorter-dated Treasury yields and the dollar fell on Monday. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to track Fed rate expectations, fell by 0.2% relative drop from 4.70%, while the dollar index (DXY) fell by 0.04%.
Meanwhile, traders now see a 100% chance that the Fed raises rates at its Dec. 9 meeting, up from 88.6% on Nov. 20, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Bitcoin’s November Selloff Puts $50K Back In Focus
Last week, Hayes stated that Bitcoin's drop below its previous low could put $50,000 back in play. "If the Nasdaq continues to fail, $50,000 will be the next real test," he said at the time. He has previously argued that the debt-fueled AI data center buildout would require a government bailout, which he believes will eventually lift Bitcoin.
Additionally, Hayes also warned of a possible 1929-style crash, saying, "Now I don't believe that any authority will choose austerity."
Bitcoin is down almost 20% this month and is on course to have its worst November since 2018.
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