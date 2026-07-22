Gene Munster forecasts Tesla automotive gross margins slightly above the Street’s 19.5% estimate.

Munster flagged higher capital spending as a key variable.

Gary Black argues that repeated missed public timelines on Robotaxi have damaged Tesla’s management credibility.

Tesla is likely to answer investor queries on robotaxi deployment, Optimus production ramp and queries regarding market speculation of a likely Tesla-SpaceX merger on the earnings call.

As Tesla Inc. (TSLA) prepares to report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, two analysts weighed in with contrasting but complementary takes on the electric vehicle maker’s near-term momentum and longer-term communication challenges.

TSLA stock closed up by about 3% on Tuesday after four consecutive days of losses.

Munster: Solid Deliveries, Rising Capex Ahead

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management forecasts Tesla’s automotive gross margins, excluding credits, slightly above the Street’s 19.5% estimate, supported by the company’s nearly 480,000 deliveries during the period, up 25% year over year and well above consensus.

Munster flagged higher capital spending as a key variable, projecting $6.7 billion in Q2 capex and warning that full-year guidance could rise above the current $25.6 billion consensus. He also expects Cybercab volume production to shift into the first half of 2027 rather than late 2026.

“Overall, I expect good news, just don’t know how investors will take greater capex for CY27.” Munster wrote. In April, Tesla raised its 2026 capex guidance to more than $25 billion, up from a prior target of nearly $20 billion. The company has not provided any figures for 2027 yet.

Black: Overpromise Problem Hurts Credibility

Gary Black of The Future Fund argued in a post on X that repeated missed public timelines on Robotaxi have damaged Tesla’s management credibility.

Black highlighted several examples, including Elon Musk’s Q2 2025 claim that half the U.S. population would be covered by Robotaxi by year-end — a target still far from reality.

Black argued that while few doubt Tesla’s underlying technology edge over competitors like GM and Ford, the pattern of aggressive public forecasts followed by shortfalls has created “new, unnecessary attack vectors and disillusionment.” He called for improved communications, suggesting Elon Musk “needs to bring on 1-2 adults to shore up credibility.”

Meanwhile, according to a compilation of questions raised by Tesla investors on Say Technologies, the company is likely to answer investor queries on robotaxi deployment, Optimus production ramp, and market speculation of a likely Tesla-SpaceX merger on the earnings call.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

According to Tesla’s company-compiled consensus estimates, Wall Street expects the company to report total Q2 revenue of about $27.58 billion, marking a year-on-year jump of about 23%, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, higher than the $0.40 reported in Q2 2025.

TSLA stock has fallen 16% year-to-date.

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