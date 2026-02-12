The finding by the Obama administration forms the basis for U.S. actions to reduce greenhouse emissions and fight climate change, including the laws on vehicle tailpipe emissions which have aided the transition to electric vehicles.

While shares of pure-play EV players fell, shares of automakers who offer a mix of fuel types surged.

Shares of American EV giant Tesla (TSLA) as well as smaller EV players like Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) fell as much as 5% on Thursday after the Trump administration revoked the finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health.

The finding by the Obama administration forms the basis for U.S. actions to reduce greenhouse emissions and fight climate change, including the laws on vehicle tailpipe emissions which have aided the transition to electric vehicles. The transportation sector is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

Following President Trump’s announcement, shares of automakers General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Company (F) and Stellantis (STLA), who recently pulled back on their EV portfolios and investments, traded in the green with STLA rising as high as 4%.

Trump’s Announcement

Trump termed the scientific finding as lacking a factual or legal basis in an event on Thursday. He also alleged that the finding “severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.”

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin termed the action the “single largest deregulatory action in U.S. history.” As per the agency, the final rule will save Americans over $1.3 trillion by reducing the cost of new vehicles and other costs of purchasing equipment for EVs.

The repeal of the finding would also remove the regulatory requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with federal greenhouse gas emission standards for motor vehicles. The action will result in average cost savings of over $2,400 per vehicle, EPA alleged.

Trump’s Take On Climate Change

Trump has often contended that climate change is a hoax and pushed for increased adoption of fossil fuel and slammed the laws aimed at aiding EV adoption as a “mandate.” Recently, the President also withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement.

He also ended the federal tax credit of $7,500 on the purchase of EVs last year, weighing down EV sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around RIVN and LCID trended in ‘bullish’ and ‘bearish’ territories, respectively.

TSLA stock has gained 24% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, shares of RIVN rose 13% while LCID stock fell 65%.

