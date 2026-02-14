Truth Social filed new Bitcoin, Ether, and Cronos exchange-traded funds (ETFs) proposals as U.S. lawmakers debated the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that Truth Social filed new Bitcoin, Ether, and Cronos-linked ETF proposals on Friday.

Yorkville America Equities submitted the filings, expanding on Truth Social’s earlier spot Bitcoin and blue-chip crypto ETF plans.

The new Truth Social Cronos Yield Maximizer ETF is an expansion of Trump Media’s ties with Crypto.com that began in August last year.

Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, expanded its push into digital assets, filing for two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yorkville America Equities, the asset manager behind a series of ETFs tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social brand, submitted the registration documents for the new products. According to Balchunas, the filings include the “Truth Social Cronos Yield Maximizer ETF” and the “Truth Social Bitcoin and Ether ETF.” Neither of those earlier funds has launched yet. The proposed Bitcoin and Ether ETF would provide exposure to the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Eric Balchunas on Truth Social's new crypto ETFs. Source: @EricBalchunas/x

The Cronos ETF filing references CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain ecosystem. Cronos (CRO) was trading at $0.08, up by 6.2% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around CRO remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, as chatter levels around it also remained ‘high’ over the past day.

Last year, Trump Media (DJT) announced a partnership with Crypto.com, which developed the Cronos blockchain. In December, Trump Media also announced that it would award its shareholders with one CRO token for every whole share they own. The firm, majorly owned by President Donald Trump, had also raised over $6.4 billion to invest in Crypto.com back in August 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT dropped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’, while chatter remained at ‘low’ levels over the past day, despite its expansion in crypto ETFs.

Earlier Filings And Regulatory Backdrop

Truth Social first signaled its crypto ambitions in June 2025, when it filed an S-1 registration statement for a spot Bitcoin ETF under its brand. That was followed in July 2025 by a Blue Chip Digital Asset ETF targeting a basket of large-cap altcoins. Both products are still awaiting regulatory clearance.

The expansion into multiple crypto ETFs comes as lawmakers debate the U.S. Senate’s Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which aims to establish clearer oversight for crypto markets. President Donald Trump, a primary owner of TMTG, previously faced political scrutiny over his personal business ties to the sector, an issue that has become part of the broader regulatory conversation, according to Barrons.

Read also: ‘Let's Not Let Any Moss Grow Here’: White House Advisor Sees ‘Trillions’ In Capital Ready To Enter Crypto, CLARITY Act Should Pass Soon

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<