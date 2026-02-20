In a post on X on Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a limited-time price offer for the electric pickup.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on X about the new Cybertruck variant, saying the price is effective “only for the next 10 days.”

This comes after the EV maker unveiled its ‘most affordable’ Cybertruck yet on Thursday, opening up U.S. orders for the electric pickup at $59,990.

While the new model comes at a lower price point compared to earlier trims, it remains significantly above the $40,000 starting price Musk originally announced at the vehicle’s 2019 launch. It is priced below last year’s $79,990 dual-motor all-wheel-drive version, which served as the entry-level option.

