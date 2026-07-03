U.S. President Donald Trump directly addressed internal friction at the central bank and laid out his administration's latest stances on technology and corporate policy in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

Trump described the Federal Reserve's board as "a little bit hostile," expressing concern that they may prevent newly appointed Chairman Kevin Warsh from enacting the administration's preferred policies.

The president outlined his strategic vision for the domestic technology sector, touching heavily on regulatory frameworks, semiconductor infrastructure involving Intel and the ongoing market development of OpenAI.

Turning to aerospace, Trump praised Elon Musk, saying they have a good relationship and expects Musk to donate SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts.

President Donald Trump stated that newly appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is facing significant internal resistance from the central bank's leadership team, characterizing the current board as institutional headwinds against his policy goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with CNBC on Thursday, Trump in response to a question about a jobs report earlier Thursday, expressed his view that Warsh might be dealing with a hostile board.

“He’s got a board that maybe is a little bit hostile, and you know, unfortunately, and maybe a board that wants to do the wrong thing,” Trump said. According to supplementary tracking by Bloomberg News, Trump elaborated that the board's posture could ultimately prevent Warsh from compelling his central bank colleagues to adopt the administration's desired path for monetary policy.

“He’s a great guy and a great pro, and I know where he’d like to be, but he has to do what he has to do,” Trump said while speaking about Warsh.

Evaluating Intel, OpenAI And Artificial Intelligence

Shifting focus to the broader tech landscape, the president detailed his administration's approach to domestic computing infrastructure and market competition. Trump directly addressed the role of Intel in securing American semiconductor production capabilities amid rising global manufacturing demands.

The Trump administration had announced that it made an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock last August, giving it a 10% stake in the company.

“Intel came in, they had a problem,” Trump said. “I said, ‘I can solve your problem, but I want 10% of the company."

However, when asked about the possibility of a government stake in OpenAI, a report first reported by the Financial Times, Trump did not answer.

Trump Thinks Elon Musk Will Donate SpaceX Stock To Trump Accounts

During the interview, Trump noted that despite a past "little dispute" with Elon Musk, the two currently maintain a "very good relationship." Trump expressed his belief that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX will donate SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts.

Scheduled for a July 4 debut, Trump Accounts serves as a novel investment and savings platform tailored for American minors. Regarding the potential donation, Trump remarked, "I think that he (Elon Musk) will do that."

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY, QQQ and DIA was ‘bullish’ with ‘normal’ to ‘high’ message volumes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<