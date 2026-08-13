Gross revenues from YARTEMLEA reached $32.2 million in the quarter, nearly triple the $11.1 million recorded in the first quarter.

Earlier this month, U.S. Medicare officials approved extra payments to hospitals that use YARTEMLEA starting October 1, a move expected to promote its adoption.

Omeros is seeking re-examination of a June negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s committee on approving the drug in TA-TMA in the region.

During the quarter, the company used YARTEMLEA cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet: it repurchased $30.5 million principal amount of its 2029 convertible notes.

Shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER) soared 24% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter results showing sharp growth in sales of its newly launched rare-disease drug YARTEMLEA.

Gross revenues from YARTEMLEA reached $32.2 million in the quarter, nearly triple the $11.1 million recorded in the first quarter. Net product revenue was $28.5 million, beating analyst expectations of $12.67 million. The company posted adjusted net income of $1.8 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a Wall Street estimate of a loss per share of $0.33. Cash and short-term investments stood at $132 million as of June 30.

Commercial Progress And Expansion Plans

YARTEMLEA, the first FDA-approved treatment for transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA), continues to gain traction with transplant physicians. Earlier this month, U.S. Medicare officials approved extra payments to hospitals that use YARTEMLEA starting October 1, a move expected to promote its adoption.

Omeros is, meanwhile, seeking re-examination of a June negative opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s committee on approving the drug in TA-TMA in the region and is also exploring additional uses, including other transplant-related complications and conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome.

CEO Gregory Demopulos said the strong sales and physician feedback confirm the drug is “saving lives” and is now widely available in the U.S. The company expects two new investigator-sponsored studies to begin enrolling by year-end.

During the quarter, the company used YARTEMLEA cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet: it repurchased $30.5 million principal amount of its 2029 convertible notes, cutting outstanding principal by 43% to about $40.3 million and eliminating nearly $9 million in future interest, and bought back approximately 489,000 shares of common stock for $5.7 million under its existing repurchase program.

Pipeline Advancing On Multiple Fronts

Omeros highlighted progress across its pipeline. OMS527, a potential treatment for cocaine use disorder developed with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is expected to start an inpatient clinical trial by the end of 2026. Work with partner Novo Nordisk on the experimental drug zaltenibart remains on track toward a late-stage trial. The oncology candidate OncotoX-AML is advancing toward a late-2027 early-stage trial, while other complement and infectious-disease programs continue to move forward, the company said.

Demopulos noted that recent debt and share repurchases have strengthened the balance sheet, positioning the company for multiple value-driving milestones over the next 18 months.

How Did OMER Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OMER stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for an eventual buyout of Omeros.

Another user voiced hopes for YARTEMLEA aiding the treatment of other kidney diseases as well, expanding the company’s total addressable market.

OMER stock has fallen 20% year-to-date.

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