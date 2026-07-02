President Trump’s 2025 financial disclosures are 927 pages long, while Vice President JD Vance’s total is 17 pages.

Vance's filing shows 10 transactions in 2025, primarily across market-linked exchange-traded funds.

Meanwhile, Trump’s transactions span hundreds of pages across at least eight investment accounts and reportedly reveal 21,285 share trades in numerous companies.

Meanwhile, America’s current top two leaders seem to align on digital currency investments, with both holding cryptocurrencies in their portfolios.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s 2025 financial disclosures just dropped, and the difference in their investment approach is staggering.

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For starters, Trump’s report as published by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics is a whopping 927 pages long, while Vance’s is just 17 pages. That’s a 910-page difference, i.e., Trump’s disclosures are 54.5 times longer. In comparison, former U.S. President Joe Biden’s disclosure in his last year of office in 2024 was 11 pages.

Minimalist Vs Maximalist Approaches

Vance's filing shows just 10 transactions in 2025, primarily involving exchange-traded funds, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

Source: U.S. Office of Government Ethics

The SPY rose more than 17% last year, while the QQQ and DIA posted gains of more than 20% and 14% each.

However, a majority of the Vice President’s $7.4 million income in 2025 came from book royalties from his bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” published by HarperCollins, alongside gains from his venture capital investments.

Meanwhile, Trump’s transactions span hundreds of pages across at least eight investment accounts. According to a BBC report, the disclosure revealed 21,285 share trades during the year across many companies.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) appears to be the largest portion of the trades, which appeared 73 times in the disclosure. The chip giant is at the center of the U.S.’s AI ecosystem and became the first publicly traded company to be valued at $5 trillion in October of last year. The Trump administration has become increasingly protective of the firm’s technology, even banning the export of its top chips to China. NVDA shares rose about 39% last year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Boeing Co. (BA) were the other top names among the president’s trades.

Trump generated at least $2.24 billion in revenue in 2025, according to the employment, assets, and income disclosures. When asked about the conflict of interest, Trump reportedly said at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, “You know why I'm profiting, because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting." As per a separate BBC report, he added, "I don't get involved in my personal [finances], we have funds that run my money. I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them."

One user on X noted that Trump’s portfolio seemed mainly focused on “American excellence” and defended the president, saying he was not invested in any of the nuclear companies or rare earth names that stand to benefit from his administration’s efforts.

Trump And Vance: Both Pro-Crypto Leaders

Meanwhile, America’s current top two leaders seem to align on digital currency investments. Vance holds between $250,001 and $500,000 in Bitcoin in a Coinbase Account, according to the disclosures.

Trump, meanwhile, reported about $1.2 billion in crypto-related income for the year across direct holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, as well as digital currency businesses.

Nic Puckrin, founder and CEO of Coin Bureau, noted in a post on X that Trump had personally profited more from cryptocurrencies than every publicly traded cryptocurrency firm in the U.S. “Pro-crypto president indeed,” he added.

These disclosures come as Trump has sought to position the U.S. as a global hub for digital assets and adopted various crypto-positive policies.

“President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly reportedly told CNBC when asked to clarify the president’s crypto-related disclosures. “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” she added.

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