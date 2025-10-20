The warning comes even as India’s Russian crude imports show signs of tapering off.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened India with “massive” tariffs if New Delhi does not stop purchasing Russian oil. Trump reiterated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, according to a Reuters report.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing. But if they keep doing it, they’ll be paying massive tariffs” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

However, India’s foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such conversation, emphasizing that its priority remains protecting the interests of Indian consumers.

“It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” the foreign ministry statement said.

When asked about India’s assertion, Trump replied, “But if they want to say that, then they’ll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don’t want to do that.”

Simmering Trade Tensions

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi, with Russian oil imports emerging as a key sticking point. The U.S. has maintained that revenues from Russian crude directly support Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine, while half of Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods reportedly stem from India’s continued oil trade with Russia.

India Reduces Imports

Data indicate that India’s import of Russian crude has been declining, even if it remains the biggest exporter. India is the second-largest importer of Russian oil after China.

Between April and September 2025, India imported around 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian crude, which accounted for 36% of total oil imports, down from 40% a year earlier.

However, the report suggests that the imports are expected to rise nearly 20% in October to 1.9 million barrels per day. Any potential decline in purchases may only appear in India’s import data by December or January, depending on existing orders and shipping schedules.

Separately, Trump announced last week that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to work toward ending the “inglorious” Ukraine war, following what he called a “very productive” phone conversation.

He confirmed that both sides will hold preparatory talks later this week, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin confirmed the call.

