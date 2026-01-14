In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that NATO should be leading the way for the U.S. to “get” Greenland.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that the United States needs Greenland to maintain its national security.
In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should be leading the way for the U.S. to “get” Greenland.
“IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he said in the post.
Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<