In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said an interest rate cut would give a boost to the housing sector.
President Donald Trump on Monday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates “now,” and by a bigger quantum than expected.
“‘Too Late’ MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!” Trump said.
