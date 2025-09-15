In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said an interest rate cut would give a boost to the housing sector.

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates “now,” and by a bigger quantum than expected.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that an interest rate cut would provide a boost to the housing sector.

“‘Too Late’ MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!” Trump said.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<