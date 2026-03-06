According to a report from CNBC, Trump said at the White House that the U.S. wants to “fix” the crisis in Cuba after the Iranian military operations are completed.

According to a report from CNBC, Trump said at the White House that the U.S. wants to "fix" the crisis in Cuba.

“What’s happening with Cuba is amazing,” Trump reportedly said. “We think that we want to fix — finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba, hopefully not to stay.”

