EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) is nearing completion of its Semi truck factory as it gears up to start volume production, the company said in a post on X.

Tesla’s dedicated Semi factory is located in Nevada. The company said last month that the factory is currently in the tooling phase.

About The Semi

The Tesla Semi, as the name suggests, is a fully electric semi truck. The company unveiled the vehicle in November 2017 and promised a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge. Vehicle deliveries are now slated to commence this year, expanding Tesla’s lineup and offerings for commercial customers.

As per Tesla’s website, the vehicle will be available in two variants namely standard range and long range. While standard range will offer about 325 miles of range, the long range variant will offer about 500 miles of range. Last month, Electrek reported that the company is quoting $290,000 for the 500-mile version of its Tesla Semi truck, before destination fees and taxes, higher than the price announced at the time of its unveiling, but below the industry average for a class 8 electric truck.

Tesla’s only other truck currently in production is the stainless steel Cybertruck which has failed to reap as many deliveries as estimated by Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk prior to the start of deliveries.

The company is also looking to start volume production of its two-seater dedicated robotaxi offering called the Cybercab in 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained 45% over the past 12 months.

