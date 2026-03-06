Owlet said that for the first quarter of 2026, it expects revenue in the range of $20 to $21 million. The forecast was significantly lower than Wall Street expectations of $26.2 million.

The company posted an adjusted net loss per share of $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2025, that beat analyst estimates of loss of $0.16 per share.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 29.6% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher sales of Dream product suite and Owlet360 subscription service.

For the full year 2026, Owlet expects revenue in the range of $126 to $130 million, representing 19% to 23% growth over 2025.

Owlet shares slumped 26% during extended hours of trading on Thursday after it reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) results and announced guidance below Wall Street expectations for the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company posted an adjusted net loss per share of $0.03 for Q4 2025, compared to $0.07 for the same period in 2024. It beat analyst estimates of loss of $0.16 per share, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Net loss also reduced and was $9.2 million for Q4 2025, compared to net loss of $9.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Owlet Q4 Performance

Revenue for Q4 2025 was $26.6 million compared to revenue in Q4 2024 of $20.5 million, an increase of 29.6%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of Dream product suite and Owlet360 subscription service, the company said.

The revenue was also higher than analyst expectations of $25.83 million, as per Fiscal.ai.

“By delivering $105.7 million in revenue, the strongest in our history, alongside record gross margin and adjusted EBITDA results, we believe we have proven the scalability and resilience of our business model,” said Jonathan Harris, Owlet’s President and CEO.

Disappointing Guidance

Owlet said that for the first quarter of 2026, it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million. The forecast was significantly lower than Wall Street expectations of $26.2 million.

For the full year 2026, Owlet expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $130 million, representing 19% to 23% growth over 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around OWLT stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen 47.6% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<