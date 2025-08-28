Pulte’s post comes after the Fed Governor filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to “fire” her.

President Donald Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte on Thursday said he has learned of new evidence of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s “deceitfulness.”

“Well, in addition to alleged mortgage and other fraud, there is new info we are learning about her deceitfulness while in office,” Pulte said in a post on X.

Bill Pulte's post on X | @pulte/X

Pulte’s post comes after the Fed Governor filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to “fire” her.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<