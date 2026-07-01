The largest hit came from Trump's 38.25% economic interest in World Liberty Financial, whose estimated value fell from at least $58 million to $31.5 million.

Galaxy Research estimates that the floor value of President Trump's disclosed crypto holdings has declined by roughly $44.4 million since the filing date.

Trump's disclosed Bitcoin holdings, held through the Trump Revocable Trust and CIC Digital LLC, have declined by at least $15.6 million.

The disclosure comes as Senate lawmakers debate the CLARITY Act, with Democrats pushing for ethics restrictions on officials' crypto activities while scrutinizing Trump's growing digital-asset interests.

President Donald Trump’s disclosed cryptocurrency holdings have lost an estimated $44.4 million in paper value since their reported filing date, according to an analysis by Galaxy (GLXY) Research, as the declines in Bitcoin and Ethereum weighed on the value of his Bitcoin reserves and family-linked World Liberty Financial stake.

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This revelation comes just as Senate lawmakers debate the CLARITY Act, with Democrats seeking stricter ethics rules for public officials’ digital-assets holdings.

Crypto Selloff Cuts Trump’s Holdings By Nearly 40%

In a breakdown of Trump's latest federal financial disclosure, Galaxy (GLXY) Research laid out the president's reported crypto assets across two entities, showing a combined floor value of at least $118.1 million based on the filing's open-ended valuation bands.

Marked to current prices, that floor falls to at least $73.7 million, an unrealized loss of about $44.4 million, or roughly 38%, driven by Bitcoin's (BTC) 31% and Ethereum's (ETH) 46% slide since year-end.

Source: @intangiblecoins/x

The holdings themselves, rather than the widely reported income figures, were the overlooked story, according to Galaxy Research's Alex Thorn. "Everyone is talking about the president's income from crypto, but no one is talking about the fact that the president holds more than $50m Bitcoin (BTC) in cold storage," Thorn wrote on X on Tuesday, pointing to a position held through the Trump Revocable Trust.

World Liberty Financial Stake Takes A Big Hit

The second and larger bucket is Trump's 38.25% economic interest in World Liberty Financial, the family-linked decentralized finance (DeFi) venture, disclosed with a combined floor of at least $58 million.

That stake spans Ethereum, Bitcoin, and roughly $19 million in WLFI governance tokens and is estimated at $31.5 million or more.

Bitcoin Cold Wallet Still Worth Over $34M

That Bitcoin (BTC), disclosed as over $50 million and held in a cold wallet via CIC Digital LLC, is worth an estimated $34.4 million or more at current prices, a minimum decline of about $15.6 million.

Bitcoin has fallen about 31% since year-end, while Ethereum (ETH) is down about 46%

Senate’s CLARITY Act Debate Adds Pressure: Ethics Provision

The figures come from Trump's 2026 annual disclosure, released on Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics, which showed more than $1.4 billion in crypto-related income for 2025, income distinct from the holdings above.

These include $635 million from licensing the TRUMP meme coin and more than $500 million from sales of tokens from World Liberty Financial. The statement also disclosed dividend income from stakes in companies including Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO) and Palantir (PLTR), along with millions from court settlements and Trump-branded merchandise.

The filing has sharpened scrutiny of the president's crypto interests as Democrats push to add an ethics provision to the CLARITY Act, the market-structure bill advancing in the Senate, that would bar senior officials from profiting off digital assets. The provision has been a sticking point for most Democrats, who have said the issue must be resolved before they back the bill on the Senate floor.

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