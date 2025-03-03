Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Fuel Cardano’s Surge, Becomes The Only Token Among Top 10 Crypto To Post Monthly Gains

Trump’s remarks come ahead of the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday, an event closely watched by investors seeking further details on the administration’s stance.

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Cardano (ADA) surged more than 47% in the past 24 hours, making it the only cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization to post positive monthly gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said it would be part of a “strategic crypto reserve.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump signaled his support for a crypto “reserve” instead of a “stockpile” for the first time. 

Screenshot 2025-03-03 054712.png U.S. President Donal Trump announcing his plans for a "crypto stategic reserve" on Truth Social. | Source: @realDonalTrump/TruthSocial

While a reserve implies regular purchases of digital assets, a stockpile would mean simply retaining existing holdings without active accumulation. The statement marked a shift in tone, fueling speculation about potential government-backed crypto acquisitions.

Cardano’s rally outpaced other major digital assets, with XRP and Solana (SOL) gaining 16.5% and 11.5%, respectively, in the same period, according to CoinGecko data.

However, neither managed to turn monthly losses into gains. 

XRP remains down 11.6% for the month, while Solana lags 29.6% after a turbulent February, where the cryptocurrency was dragged down by multiple meme coin scandals.

Screenshot 2025-03-03 055130.png Cardano (ADA) retail sentiment and message volume on March 3 as of 5:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cardano’s token flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by a surge in chatter to ‘extremely high’ levels. 

Many users speculated that ADA’s rally was only the beginning, with some predicting a move into double-digit territory once government purchases begin. 

Others expressed relief at having bought the cryptocurrency when it was cheaper.

ADA’s recent rally has pushed the cryptocurrency’s price above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). 

Cardano, which was created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskison, has gained 36% over the past year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

