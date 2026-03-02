The President added that while the U.S. has projected a timeline of four to five weeks for the Iran mission, the country has the capability to extend it far longer.

President Donald Trump on Monday stated that the U.S. is continuing its Iran mission amid the death of four troops on the third day of the war.

“In their memory, we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime poses to the American people,” he said while addressing reporters at the White House.

He added that the U.S. has by far the strongest military in the world and that it will easily prevail. “We’re already substantially ahead of our time projections, but whatever the time is, it’s okay, whatever it takes,” he added.

The President added that while the U.S. has projected a timeline of four to five weeks for the Iran mission, the country has the capability to go on for far longer than that.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities were mixed in Monday morning’s trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down by 0.01%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.11%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) declined 0.12%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

