Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) shares trended on the Stocktwits platform early Monday, with retail activity largely focusing on President Donald Trump’s actions and other geopolitical developments.

Trump, who held a majority stake in the Truth Social owner, saw his interest drop below 50% last week after the company said it closed a $2.3 billion stock and debt offering to raise finances to invest in Bitcoin (BTC.X).

By late Sunday, retail sentiment toward the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) stock was ‘bearish’ (42/100), although the message volume stayed ‘high.’

Some watchers on the platform took exception to the developments in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials continued their clampdown on people in the city who protested against Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Trump, on his part, continued to post about the issue on his Truth Social handle. “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now, violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations,” he said in a post.

“I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.

In separate posts, he called the protestors “paid insurrectionists,” calling for bringing in the troops and arresting the people in face masks.

One watcher said, “Authoritarian. Welcome to United Russian States of America.”

Another user called Trump the “number one enemy of the US.”

A bearish user compared the stock performances of Tesla and TMTG last week and said the former lost a steeper 14% compared to the more modest 9% loss for the latter. “Looks like Trump has more power in round 1. Get ready to eat the masses, it's going to be a good year, “ they said.

Trump and Musk locked horns on social media over the latter's opposition to the “One Big beautiful” tax bill that led to a steep sell-off in Musk-owned electric-vehicle company Tesla’s stock.

TMTG stock is down about 40% year-to-date, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 2.5%.

