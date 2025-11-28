Next Technology’s unit, Next Investment Group, signed an MoU with Global Nexgen to explore a potential Bitcoin-related deal.

Shares of Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) surged more than 60% on Friday, after its unit signed a deal for a potential Bitcoin transaction.

Bitcoin Deal

According to an SEC filing on Wednesday, Next Technology’s unit, Next Investment Group, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Nexgen to explore a potential Bitcoin-related deal.

The MoU outlines two possible paths: the purchase of up to 10,000 Bitcoin at a fixed price of $84,000 per coin, or the acquisition of Global Nexgen in full at a purchase price equal to the total BTC held by Global Nexgen multiplied by the fixed price.

Although the agreement is non-binding, both parties have committed to a 90-day exclusivity period to negotiate a definitive deal.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ volumes. NXTT was also among the top trending tickers on the platform.

NXTT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes on Nov. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user sees $12 as a key resistance level.

Last month, Next Technology posted a third-quarter loss of nearly $17 million, compared with a profit of around $1.4 million a year earlier.

On September 16, the company completed a 200-for-1 reverse stock split, combining every 200 existing shares into a single share. As a result, the total number of outstanding shares decreased to about 2.87 million from roughly 566.3 million.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.