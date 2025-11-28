The lowest-end M processor primarily powers Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

Intel (INTC) is expected to start shipping Apple’s (AAPL) lowest-end M processor by the second or third quarter of 2027, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Intel’s stock rose more than 7% in morning trade on Friday and was the second top trending ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the company on the platform improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, Apple’s stock edged 0.3% lower. Retail sentiment around the iPhone maker also improved to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

The lowest-end M processor primarily powers the MacBook Air and iPad Pro. According to the analyst, combined shipments are projected at roughly 20 million units in 2025. Shipments in 2026 and 2027 are expected to range from 15 million to 20 million units, as Apple prepares a more affordable MacBook using an iPhone-class processor, he noted.

TSMC Impact

Until now, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was the exclusive supplier of Apple’s custom silicon. Apple’s orders account for over 25% of TSMC’s revenue.

Kuo noted in a post on X, that while the absolute volume is modest and unlikely to affect TSMC’s revenue or market leadership materially, it will have implications for Apple and Intel. TSM’s stock moved 0.3% higher in morning trade on Friday. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the chip maker remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

