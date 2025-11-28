BMNR’s stock gained more than 8% on Friday with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Tom Lee-backed Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) bought more than $44 million of Ethereum (ETH) on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to data on Arkham Intelligence, BMNR’s holdings rose $44.3 million on Friday, bringing its total purchases for the week to $185.6 million.

Change in Bitmine's Ethereum holdings this week. | Source: Arkham Intelligence

BMNR’s stock rose more than 8% in midday trade on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Ethereum digital asset treasury (DAT) trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day as chatter dipped to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price rose 1.45% over the last 24 hours, climbing back above $3,000. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory as chatter dipped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Could Rally Toward $100,000 – CIFR, WULF ‘Impressive’ After Crypto Sell-Off, Analyst Reportedly Says

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<