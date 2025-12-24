DJT’s total Bitcoin holdings previously stood at 11,542 BTC, valued at more than $1 billion, per Arkham data.

  • Trump Media and Technology Group moved more than 2,000 Bitcoin on Wednesday, according to Arkham data.
  • The latest wallet activity suggests DJT’s Bitcoin balance may have dipped below 10,000 tokens.
  • It remains unclear whether the Bitcoin was sold or transferred to a new custody structure.

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) moved more than 2,000 Bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday, potentially pushing the company’s total holdings below 10,000 coins.

The transfer comes just one day after Trump Media purchased an additional 451 Bitcoin, bringing its holdings to 11,542 BTC, valued at more than $1 billion, according to analytics from Arkham. It remains unclear whether the latest movement reflects a partial sale or a wallet reorganization. Trump Media has not commented publicly on the transaction.

DJT’s stock gained 0.56% in after-hours trade, after a dip of 1.8% in regular trading. The ticker was among the top trending on Stocktwits, at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the Trump-backed company remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter, as per platform data. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price fell 0.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $87,000 on Wednesday night.

Merger Deal Reshapes Corporate Strategy

The Bitcoin movement follows a sharp rally in DJT shares last week after the company announced an all-stock merger with TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion firm. The deal values the combined company at more than $6 billion and marks a significant strategic shift for Trump Media.

The transaction pivots the company away from a pure social media and digital services model toward fusion energy development, with plans to build power-intensive infrastructure aimed at supporting artificial intelligence operations.

Trump Media went public in 2024 through a SPAC merger. The company operates the Truth Social platform, streaming service Truth+, and financial services unit Truth.Fi. Trump Media is majority owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

