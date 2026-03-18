Board member Sarah Farrell has been scooping up Reddit stock.

Reddit shares rose over 3% on Tuesday, gaining for a third straight day.

Advertisers using Pacvue to manage retail media campaigns will soon have access to Reddit ad inventory.

Stocktwits sentiment for RDDT moves into the ‘bullish’ zone for the first time in a month.

Reddit shares closed over 3% higher on Tuesday, adding 1.3% in extended trading, after the company announced a partnership with ad analytics company Pacvue.

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Advertisers using Pacvue to manage retail media campaigns will soon have access to Reddit ad inventory, with the integration set to launch in spring, the companies said.

Pacvue is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that helps brands and agencies manage their e-commerce advertising and sales across online marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and Target; it combines ads, commerce operations, and analytics into one system.

The move is likely to draw in more advertisers and ad dollars to Reddit, which generated $690 million in ad sales from its base of over 120 million daily active users last quarter.

RDDT Insider Trades

Meanwhile, Reddit disclosed two internal trades on Tuesday. Board member Sarah Farrell bought 10,500 Reddit shares on Friday, totaling $1.4 million, bringing her holdings to $8.1 million.

Simultaneously, CEO Steve Huffman sold 18,000 shares for $2.4 million, also on Friday. Huffman’s stake is now valued at $54.6 million.

Over the last year, insider activity at Reddit has been heavily skewed toward selling by executives, especially Huffman, while Farrell stands out as a notable buyer.

Huffman has consistently sold shares in regular intervals throughout 2025 and early 2026, suggesting a structured selling plan rather than one-off trades. In contrast, Farrell purchased $7.5 million worth of shares last month, based on their value at that time.

Retail’s View On RDDT

Although Reddit shares have been depressed lately, weighed down by a broader selloff in tech stocks, it may be seeing a rebound. RDDT stock gained for the last three sessions in a row, rising about 9% cumulatively.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment shifted to ‘bullish’ late Tuesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, entering the territory for the first time in a month.

RDDT sentiment and message volume as of March 27 | Source: Stocktwits

“Reddit has a long way to grow because that’s the only place where humans lives. All other places are occupied by AI. I think it is going to be huge in the future,” a user remarked.

Reddit’s revenue increased 69% to $2.2 billion in 2025, driven by better ad formats, AI-powered targeting, and brands spending more on the platform. Net profit was $252 million, an improvement of $181 million from the prior year.

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