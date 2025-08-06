The executive order stated that if a foreign country retaliated against the U.S. in response to this action, Trump would “modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the action herein ordered.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order implementing a 25% tariff rate on India due to its purchase of Russian oil.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” the document said. It also added that if a foreign country retaliated against the U.S. in response to this action, Trump would “modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the action herein ordered.”

